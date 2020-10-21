Regions Financial (RF) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Regions Financial (RF), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regions Financial with a $13.88 average price target.

Regions Financial’s market cap is currently $11.97B and has a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing. The company operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the company’s commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the company’s branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. Regions Financial was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.