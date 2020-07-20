Regions Financial (RF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 17, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Regions Financial (RF), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regions Financial with a $12.85 average price target, which is a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Regions Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion and net profit of $162 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.45 billion and had a net profit of $394 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RF in relation to earlier this year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing. The company operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the company’s commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the company’s branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. Regions Financial was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.