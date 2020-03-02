Regions Financial (RF) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, David George from Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial (RF) to Buy, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.52, close to its 52-week low of $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 66.7% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Associated Banc-Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regions Financial with a $18.55 average price target.

Regions Financial’s market cap is currently $12.94B and has a P/E ratio of 8.99. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.