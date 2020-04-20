Regions Financial (RF) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on April 17, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Regions Financial (RF), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 72.1% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regions Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.05, implying a 55.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.55 and a one-year low of $6.95. Currently, Regions Financial has an average volume of 14.79M.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing. The company operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the company’s commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the company’s branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. Regions Financial was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.