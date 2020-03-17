Regions Financial (RF) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Peter Winter maintained a Buy rating on Regions Financial (RF) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.82, close to its 52-week low of $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Winter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Winter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Prosperity Bancshares, and Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Regions Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.42, a 105.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.54 and a one-year low of $7.92. Currently, Regions Financial has an average volume of 12.29M.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.