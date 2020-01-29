RegenXBio (RGNX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Christine Brown- January 29, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on RegenXBio (RGNX), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Catalyst Biosciences, and Evelo Biosciences.

RegenXBio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.50, representing a 77.5% upside. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.21 and a one-year low of $30.38. Currently, RegenXBio has an average volume of 465.3K.

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. The company was founded by Kennth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

