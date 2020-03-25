RegenXBio (RGNX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Brian Anderson- March 25, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on RegenXBio (RGNX), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 47.5% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RegenXBio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.50.

Based on RegenXBio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.77 million and GAAP net loss of $26.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.78 million and had a net profit of $4.31 million.

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. The company was founded by Kennth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

