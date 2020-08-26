RegenXBio (RGNX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on RegenXBio (RGNX) on June 9. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 63.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RegenXBio with a $61.00 average price target, which is a 104.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on RegenXBio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.64 million and GAAP net loss of $40.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.88 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.46 million.

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. The company was founded by Kennth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.