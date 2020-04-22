RegenXBio (RGNX) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on RegenXBio (RGNX), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 50.5% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

RegenXBio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.33.

The company has a one-year high of $55.23 and a one-year low of $20.04. Currently, RegenXBio has an average volume of 523K.

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. The company was founded by Kennth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.