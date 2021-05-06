RegenXBio (RGNX) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Howard Kim- May 6, 2021, 10:39 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on RegenXBio (RGNX) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 60.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

RegenXBio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.25.

The company has a one-year high of $50.26 and a one-year low of $25.93. Currently, RegenXBio has an average volume of 339K.

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. The company was founded by Kennth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

