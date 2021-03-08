RegenXBio (RGNX) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on RegenXBio (RGNX) on March 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RegenXBio with a $55.80 average price target, which is a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on RegenXBio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.45 million and GAAP net loss of $46.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.46 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. The company was founded by Kennth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.