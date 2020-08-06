Regeneron (REGN) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN) today and set a price target of $631.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $617.13, close to its 52-week high of $664.64.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.0% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Abeona Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $643.19, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $619.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $664.64 and a one-year low of $271.37. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, George Sing, a Director at REGN sold 5,000 shares for a total of $2,900,000.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

