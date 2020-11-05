Regeneron (REGN) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $588.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $663.46.

Regeneron’s market cap is currently $62.47B and has a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

