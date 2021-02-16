Regeneron (REGN) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN) on February 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $485.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $657.86, implying a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Regeneron’s market cap is currently $52.03B and has a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

