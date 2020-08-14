Regeneron (REGN) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on August 5, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan assigned a Hold rating to Regeneron (REGN), with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $610.89, close to its 52-week high of $664.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $653.82, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Regeneron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.83 billion and net profit of $625 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 billion and had a net profit of $193 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, George Sing, a Director at REGN sold 5,000 shares for a total of $2,900,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Read More on REGN: