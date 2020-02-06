Regeneron (REGN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron (REGN) today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $389.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 43.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $400.25 average price target, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $435.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $442.00 and a one-year low of $271.37. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 760.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

