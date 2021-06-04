Regeneron (REGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $511.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 60.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $635.13.

The company has a one-year high of $664.64 and a one-year low of $441.00. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 822.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1988, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP.

