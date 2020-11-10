Regeneron (REGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN), with a price target of $602.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $553.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $678.73 average price target, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Regeneron’s market cap is currently $60.56B and has a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

