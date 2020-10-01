Regeneron (REGN) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on September 29, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $554.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 55.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $674.38 average price target, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $611.00 price target.

Regeneron’s market cap is currently $59.56B and has a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Christine Poon, a Director at REGN sold 40,000 shares for a total of $24,048,715.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

