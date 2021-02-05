Regeneron (REGN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron (REGN), with a price target of $725.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $498.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $673.55 average price target, which is a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $630.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $664.64 and a one-year low of $347.62. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 972.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Read More on REGN: