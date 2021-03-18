Regeneron (REGN) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron (REGN) on March 15. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $496.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $653.36, implying a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $725.00 price target.

Regeneron’s market cap is currently $53.14B and has a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.69.

Founded in 1988, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP.

