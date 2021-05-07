Regeneron (REGN) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron (REGN) today and set a price target of $625.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $500.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $642.91, representing a 29.2% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $685.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $664.64 and a one-year low of $441.00. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 936.9K.

Founded in 1988, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP.

