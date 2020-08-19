Regency Centers (REG) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Collin Mings reiterated a Hold rating on Regency Centers (REG) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

Regency Centers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.64, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Compass Point also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $70.13 and a one-year low of $31.80. Currently, Regency Centers has an average volume of 1.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.