Regency Centers (REG) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 28, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Regency Centers (REG), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

Regency Centers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.00.

Regency Centers’ market cap is currently $9.88B and has a P/E ratio of 41.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REG in relation to earlier this year.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.