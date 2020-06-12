Regal Beloit (RBC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After KeyBanc and Barclays gave Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to Regal Beloit yesterday and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regal Beloit with a $85.40 average price target, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $90.65 and a one-year low of $51.99. Currently, Regal Beloit has an average volume of 258.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems produces medium and large motors, commercial and industrial equipment, generator, and custom drives and systems. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.