Regal Beloit (RBC) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Regal Beloit (RBC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regal Beloit with a $91.00 average price target.

Based on Regal Beloit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $738 million and net profit of $36.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $882 million and had a net profit of $55.6 million.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems produces medium and large motors, commercial and industrial equipment, generator, and custom drives and systems. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.