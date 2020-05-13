Reed’s (REED) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Reed’s (REED) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reed’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

Based on Reed’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.15 million and GAAP net loss of $3.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.63 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REED in relation to earlier this year.

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.