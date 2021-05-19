Reed’s (REED) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Reed’s (REED), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Ra Medical Systems.

Reed’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Reed’s’ market cap is currently $79.14M and has a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.56.

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.