Reebonz Holding (RBZ) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Reebonz Holding (RBZ), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 48.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Reebonz Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.90 and a one-year low of $0.91. Currently, Reebonz Holding has an average volume of 564.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Reebonz Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of an online marketplace for buying and selling luxury products. It also curates and sells authentic new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry from several luxury brands.