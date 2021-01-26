Redfin (RDFN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Redfin (RDFN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.72, close to its 52-week high of $83.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.4% and a 76.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Fiverr International.

Redfin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.29, representing a -27.1% downside. In a report issued on January 12, BTIG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Redfin’s market cap is currently $8.09B and has a P/E ratio of -150.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.80.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.