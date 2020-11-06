Redfin (RDFN) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Redfin (RDFN), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 75.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redfin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.67.

The company has a one-year high of $56.31 and a one-year low of $9.63. Currently, Redfin has an average volume of 1.41M.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.