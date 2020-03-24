Redfin (RDFN) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Redfin (RDFN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.96, close to its 52-week low of $9.63.

Erickson has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Redfin.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #5523 out of 6151 analysts.

Redfin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.

The company has a one-year high of $32.77 and a one-year low of $9.63. Currently, Redfin has an average volume of 1.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDFN in relation to earlier this year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions.