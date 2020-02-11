Redfin (RDFN) Gets a Sell Rating from Needham

Christine Brown- February 11, 2020, 6:13 AM EDT

Needham analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Sell rating on Redfin (RDFN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.67, close to its 52-week high of $26.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #3580 out of 5894 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Redfin with a $25.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.17 and a one-year low of $14.70. Currently, Redfin has an average volume of 919.6K.

Redfin Corp. is a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage, which engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Properties and Other. The Real Estate segment revenue is derived from commissions and fees charged on real estate services transactions.

