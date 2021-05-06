Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress maintained a Buy rating on Red Rock Resorts (RRR) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.93, close to its 52-week high of $39.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Andress is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 73.4% success rate. Andress covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, OneWater Marine, and Callaway Golf.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Red Rock Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a one-year high of $39.47 and a one-year low of $7.51. Currently, Red Rock Resorts has an average volume of 823.6K.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.