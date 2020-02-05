Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Red Rock Resorts (RRR), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Penn National Gaming.

Red Rock Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.29, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.80 and a one-year low of $16.76. Currently, Red Rock Resorts has an average volume of 487.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. It operates through the Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management segments.