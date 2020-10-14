Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Red Robin Gourmet is a Hold with an average price target of $12.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.29 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, Red Robin Gourmet has an average volume of 1.14M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, seafood and desserts. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.