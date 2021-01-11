Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Red Robin Gourmet with a $14.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Red Robin Gourmet’s market cap is currently $340.1M and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, seafood and desserts. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.