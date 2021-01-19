Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Christine Brown- January 19, 2021, 7:36 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Buy rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 54.2% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Red Robin Gourmet has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $200 million and GAAP net loss of $6.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $303 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.7 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, seafood and desserts. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

