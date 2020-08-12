Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 84.2% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Red Robin Gourmet with a $12.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.29 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, Red Robin Gourmet has an average volume of 1.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RRGB in relation to earlier this year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, seafood and desserts. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.