Recro Pharma (REPH) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Christine Brown- March 5, 2020, 7:07 AM EDT

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Recro Pharma (REPH), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Miragen Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Recro Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.21 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, Recro Pharma has an average volume of 338.2K.

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of acute post operative pain. It operates through the Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) business segment.

