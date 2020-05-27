Recon Technology (RCON) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Recon Technology (RCON). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.91.

Recon Technology has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $5.55 and a one-year low of $1.11. Currently, Recon Technology has an average volume of 76.9K.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection. The company was founded by Guang Qiang Chen, Hong Qi Li, and Shen Ping Yin on August 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.