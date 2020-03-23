REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz maintained a Hold rating on REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) on March 20 and set a price target of NOK4.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5176 out of 6153 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on REC Silicon ASA is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $1.16 and a one-year low of $0.06. Currently, REC Silicon ASA has an average volume of 4,828.

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials.