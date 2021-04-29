Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) on April 26. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals with a $186.33 average price target, implying an 82.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $186.82 and a one-year low of $84.17. Currently, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 298.4K.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by W. Christian Wigley, Waldemar Priebe, Philip J. Thomas, Jef Karel de Brabander, Thomas C. Südhof, Jonathan M. Graff and J. Warren Huff on September 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.