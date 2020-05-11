Realty Income (O) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 8, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Realty Income (O), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Realty Income is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.22, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.92 and a one-year low of $38.00. Currently, Realty Income has an average volume of 3.91M.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. It operates through Rental segment. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.