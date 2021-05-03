Realty Income (O) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Michael Gorman maintained a Hold rating on Realty Income (O) on April 29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.15, close to its 52-week high of $71.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Kite Realty Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Realty Income is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.50, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Realty Income’s market cap is currently $25.83B and has a P/E ratio of 59.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of O in relation to earlier this year.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. It operates through Rental segment. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

