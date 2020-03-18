Realty Income (O) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Realty Income (O), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.12, close to its 52-week low of $51.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Retail Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Realty Income with a $77.00 average price target.

Based on Realty Income’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $85.07 million.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. It operates through Rental segment. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.