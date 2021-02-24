RealReal (REAL) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Cassel from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on RealReal (REAL), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassel is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -20.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Cassel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Casper Sleep, Under Armour, and Foot Locker.

RealReal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.56, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $30.22 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, RealReal has an average volume of 2.67M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REAL in relation to earlier this year.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, and home and art. The firm sells pieces from designers such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.