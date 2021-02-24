RealReal (REAL) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 22, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on RealReal (REAL), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Capri Holdings, and Revolve Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.56, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

RealReal’s market cap is currently $2.2B and has a P/E ratio of -22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REAL in relation to earlier this year.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, and home and art. The firm sells pieces from designers such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.