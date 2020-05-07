RealReal (REAL) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Stephen J McManus maintained a Buy rating on RealReal (REAL) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.60.

According to TipRanks.com, McManus is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 71.4% success rate. McManus covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Revolve Group, Carvana Co, and Stitch Fix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RealReal with a $17.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.05 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, RealReal has an average volume of 2.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REAL in relation to earlier this year.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, and home and art. The firm sells pieces from designers such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.