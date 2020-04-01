Realpage (RP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Realpage (RP) on March 29 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Realpage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.00.

The company has a one-year high of $65.93 and a one-year low of $36.91. Currently, Realpage has an average volume of 684K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Peter Gyenes, a Director at RP bought 60,000 shares for a total of $450,000.

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provison of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It offers on asset optimization, asset and investment management, property management, resident services, and leasing and marketing solutions. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.